2 year warranty
Discontinued
BHS384/00
Instantly ready with extra control
Straighten and style your hair with this easy to use Philips Selfie straightener. This product makes styling at home quick and convenient and includes two temperature settings for extra control. Look your best for all those selfie moments.
Styling temperature 210°C
Ceramic plates
60 secs heat up time
Enjoy style and care with the Philips SilkPro Care technology. Plates smoother than silk glide through your hair with optimized temperature, minimizing friction and resulting in less heat exposure. For beautifully straightened silky smooth hair.
Infused ceramic plates for ultrasmooth gliding and straight hair.
The temperature settings allow you to adjust the styling temperature to 190°C or 210°C for extra care at lower temperatures and more control over your preferred styling setting.
4.5
of 5
17
Reviews
Juhi karanwal
25/08/2021
India
Amazing product
The quality of straightner is so good that it helped me straighten my hair it's extra wide plates gives good results in a very less time, it is easy to handle, it heat up in just one minute, length of cord is good.. I'm very happy to buy this product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BHS384/00 Selfie Straightener
Date of Use 2020-07-25
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BHS384/00 Selfie Straightener
Date of Use 2020-07-25
Tulika8
16/11/2020
India
The best
Straightener is good for all type of hair and it very easy to use , we can control temperature easily and I get my hair straight with in 30 minutes.
This review was made for BHS384/00 Selfie Straightener
This review was made for BHS384/00 Selfie Straightener
Seleha
16/11/2020
India
Nice product
It's amazing product.. Worth every penny it's really working so good, my hair were completely curly which turned to silly smooth straight hair
This review was made for BHS384/00 Selfie Straightener
This review was made for BHS384/00 Selfie Straightener