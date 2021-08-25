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Discontinued

Selfie Straightener

BHS384/00

4.5

| (17) Reviews

Instantly ready with extra control

Straighten and style your hair with this easy to use Philips Selfie straightener. This product makes styling at home quick and convenient and includes two temperature settings for extra control. Look your best for all those selfie moments.

See all benefits

Easily straighten and style your hair at home

Instantly ready with extra control

  • Styling temperature 210°C

  • Ceramic plates

  • 60 secs heat up time

Silky smooth plates and less heat exposure

Silky smooth plates and less heat exposure

Enjoy style and care with the Philips SilkPro Care technology. Plates smoother than silk glide through your hair with optimized temperature, minimizing friction and resulting in less heat exposure. For beautifully straightened silky smooth hair.

Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and straight hair

Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and straight hair

Infused ceramic plates for ultrasmooth gliding and straight hair.

Extra care and control with 2 temperature settings

Extra care and control with 2 temperature settings

The temperature settings allow you to adjust the styling temperature to 190°C or 210°C for extra care at lower temperatures and more control over your preferred styling setting.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

17

Reviews

4
3
2

25/08/2021

India

India

Amazing product

The quality of straightner is so good that it helped me straighten my hair it's extra wide plates gives good results in a very less time, it is easy to handle, it heat up in just one minute, length of cord is good.. I'm very happy to buy this product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BHS384/00 Selfie Straightener

Date of Use 2020-07-25

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BHS384/00 Selfie Straightener

Date of Use 2020-07-25

16/11/2020

India

India

The best

Straightener is good for all type of hair and it very easy to use , we can control temperature easily and I get my hair straight with in 30 minutes.

This review was made for BHS384/00 Selfie Straightener

This review was made for BHS384/00 Selfie Straightener

16/11/2020

India

India

Nice product

It's amazing product.. Worth every penny it's really working so good, my hair were completely curly which turned to silly smooth straight hair

This review was made for BHS384/00 Selfie Straightener

This review was made for BHS384/00 Selfie Straightener

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