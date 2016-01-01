2 year warranty
Discontinued
BHN904/00
Behold the power to be your own hair stylist!
Not sure what hairstyle suits you the best? The Philips Beauty Guide is your personal makeover app that gives you the power to be your own stylist.
Hairstyle preview
DIY tutorials, tips & tricks
Style inspiration
Not sure what hairstyle to wear? Click a selfie and preview trendy hairstyles for your hair type; long or medium or straight or curly! Explore variety of styles for wedding, parties, casual gatherings and many more, right away!
Curious about how to create that look simply at home? Then check out the comprehensive DIY videos and easy step-by-step pictures made by girls like you! Check out the tips & tricks and enjoy updo, top knot or bun without any hassles!
Have fun exploring the best hairstyles on the app. Learn about all the trendy hairstyles in town. You like it, try it. Bookmark, share your favorites and try it out in the preview section!
Reviews