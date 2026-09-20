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5000 SeriesAir Styler

BHA531/10

4.3

| (3) Reviews

Versatile voluminous hairstyles with extra care

Philips Air Styler 5000 for the easy hair styles everyday. The warm air is evenly distributed throughout the brush, while Ionic care helps your hair to shine more.

See all benefits

Versatile voluminous hairstyles with extra care

  • 2 styling attachments

  • Even heat distribution

  • 4x more ions*

  • Ceramic Argan Oil

38 mm ThermoBrush for smooth styles and waves

The ThermoBrush has an extra wide diameter of 38 mm. The width of the barrel makes it the perfect styling tool for creating smooth styles and waves.

Paddle straightening brush for naturally straight look

The paddle-shaped straightening brush is designed to help you create naturally straight look in one go.

2 attachments

2 attachments

This Air Styler features 2 attachments to create different styles - from naturally straight look, to defined waves and volume at the roots.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

3

Reviews

4
2
1

20/09/2026

India

India

Very satisfied

I’m satisfied with the product so far. It’s convenient, easy to handle and saves me time while getting ready.

This review was made for 5000 Series BHA531/10 Air Styler

Date of Use 2026-09-20

This review was made for 5000 Series BHA531/10 Air Styler

Date of Use 2026-09-20

10/09/2026

India

India

Good design

Very good product no need to pay a heavy amount in the salon

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 5000 Series BHA531/10 Air Styler

Date of Use 2026-08-11

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 5000 Series BHA531/10 Air Styler

Date of Use 2026-08-11

31/07/2025

India

India

Verified buyer

Air Styler

Product is OK. since it use air based heating method the straightening effect last very less time only compare to other straightening comb which uses Heat. Also need to Handel careful else the loving system might break. Overall we didn’t like product. We can’t return so using else u would purchase normal Hair straightening comb. Delivery was very bad experience such a wrist customer service also. I purchased as a gift based on excepted delivery date I decided to order keeping 1 days buffer, but they made delivery last by 4 days. When we contacted customer care they just changed delivery date instead of acknowledging. Very bad delivery experience

This review was made for 5000 Series BHA531/10 Air Styler

Date of Use 2024-06-30

This review was made for 5000 Series BHA531/10 Air Styler

Date of Use 2024-06-30

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Disclaimers

  1. compared to HP8656

  2. On the paddle brush