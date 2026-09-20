2 year warranty
BHA531/10
Versatile voluminous hairstyles with extra care
Philips Air Styler 5000 for the easy hair styles everyday. The warm air is evenly distributed throughout the brush, while Ionic care helps your hair to shine more.
2 styling attachments
Even heat distribution
4x more ions*
Ceramic Argan Oil
The ThermoBrush has an extra wide diameter of 38 mm. The width of the barrel makes it the perfect styling tool for creating smooth styles and waves.
The paddle-shaped straightening brush is designed to help you create naturally straight look in one go.
This Air Styler features 2 attachments to create different styles - from naturally straight look, to defined waves and volume at the roots.
4.3
of 5
3
Reviews
Shivu@
20/09/2026
India
Very satisfied
I’m satisfied with the product so far. It’s convenient, easy to handle and saves me time while getting ready.
This review was made for 5000 Series BHA531/10 Air Styler
Date of Use 2026-09-20
This review was made for 5000 Series BHA531/10 Air Styler
Date of Use 2026-09-20
SKsatish
10/09/2026
India
Good design
Very good product no need to pay a heavy amount in the salon
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 5000 Series BHA531/10 Air Styler
Date of Use 2026-08-11
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 5000 Series BHA531/10 Air Styler
Date of Use 2026-08-11
Sanvy
31/07/2025
India
Verified buyer
Air Styler
Product is OK. since it use air based heating method the straightening effect last very less time only compare to other straightening comb which uses Heat. Also need to Handel careful else the loving system might break. Overall we didn’t like product. We can’t return so using else u would purchase normal Hair straightening comb. Delivery was very bad experience such a wrist customer service also. I purchased as a gift based on excepted delivery date I decided to order keeping 1 days buffer, but they made delivery last by 4 days. When we contacted customer care they just changed delivery date instead of acknowledging. Very bad delivery experience
This review was made for 5000 Series BHA531/10 Air Styler
Date of Use 2024-06-30
This review was made for 5000 Series BHA531/10 Air Styler
Date of Use 2024-06-30
compared to HP8656
On the paddle brush