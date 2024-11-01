PureProtect Water 3400 Series Smart 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Humidifier
AC3420/60
Clean air and ideal humidity in minutes
Combat pollutants and dry air with our 2in1 device. Keep indoor air clean, safe, and at your preferred humidity. Its elegant design, smart app control, and hygienic humidifying make it ideal for baby rooms or people with sensitive airways.
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PureProtect Water 3400 Series Smart 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Humidifier
The unit's airflow reaches every corner of the room with an air purification rate (CADR) of 300 m3/h. It can easily handle spaces of up to 36 m2 (1) and can clean a room of 20 m2 in less than 10 minutes (2).
3-layer HEPA filtration traps 99.97% of smallest particles
3-layer filtration made of pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (3) – smaller than the smallest known virus!
Automatic humidification of up to 650 ml/h
Combat dry air symptoms such as dry skin, chapped lips, irritated nose or throat, with rapid humidification up to 650 ml/h (4). The humidity is detected and automatically adjusted to your desired setting.
Hygienic humidification with NanoCloud technology
No technology releases cleaner water vapor than NanoCloud. Its ultra-fine mist is invisible to the naked eye and extremely difficult for bacteria or residue to adhere to. Humidify air with up to 99,9% fewer bacteria released than standard ultrasonic humidifiers, safe to use with tap water. (5)
Effectively reduces viruses like H1N1 (flu) from the air
Removes 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria. Independently tested to eliminate H1N1 influenza virus (6), Staphylococcus bacteria (7), and 99.97% of SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19 (8).
Create a clean and comforting sleep environment with a night light
Set a thorough air purification program for the bedroom before the kids go to bed. Then, the silent sleep mode activates and a night light turns on. Children feel reassured, and parents can sleep soundly.
Sleep mode for ultra-quiet operation
Enjoy undisturbed sleep with our innovative purifier. In Sleep mode, it operates only at 16.5 dB (9), quieter than a whisper. Also, the digital display light is dimmed, minimizing any light disturbance.
Lower energy consumption than a light bulb
Enjoy cleaner air while keeping your energy bill low. At maximum power, the air purifier uses only 43W, less energy than a traditional light bulb.
Intelligently senses and adapts to your indoor air quality
AeraSense technology scans the air 1000x a second to detect harmful pollutants and intelligently selects the best setting. It displays the air quality in real time (PM2.5), as well as the level of humidity.
Control your purifier anywhere with the Philips Air+ app
Pair the air purifier with the Air+ app for indoor and outdoor air quality monitoring, remote control, and voice commands via Google and Alexa. In the app, select Auto+ mode for AI technology that adapts to your routine while minimizing noise and energy use.
Traps smells and gas pollutants
The Active Carbon layer captures odors and removes >90% of gas pollutants that hurt indoor air (10): NO2 from industry and traffic pollution, Toluene or VOCs from house paint, detergents and furniture. Safe and effective: no ions, chemicals or ozone emitted.
3.2L water tank for continuous humidification up to 15h
Breathe comfortably without the need for frequent refills. Thanks to its large 3.2L water tank, you can enjoy up to 15 hours of uninterrupted use.
Long lasting filter for up to 1 year
Original filters ensure optimal performance for up to 1 year (11), reducing hassle and cost. The purifier calculates filter life and alerts you when replacement is needed.