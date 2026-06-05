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2 year warranty

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PureProtect 3200 Series Smart Air Purifier

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PureProtect 3200 SeriesSmart Air Purifier

AC3220/60

PureProtect 3200 Series Smart Air Purifier

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Manuals & Documentation

EU DECLARATION OF CONFORMITY

  • PDF file, 287.2 kB
  • 5 June 2026

AC3220/60 User manual AC3221/63 User manual

  • PDF file, 4.5 MB
  • 13 March 2026

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