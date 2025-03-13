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  • Faster purification in a compact, elegant design Faster purification in a compact, elegant design Faster purification in a compact, elegant design

    PureProtect Mini 900 Series Air Purifier

    AC0920/60

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Faster purification in a compact, elegant design

    Enjoy clean, safe air at home with our compact air purifier. It removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants in minutes, while using minimal energy. With its sleek design, it blends seamlessly with your home and lifestyle.

    See all benefits

    PureProtect Mini 900 Series Air Purifier

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    Faster purification in a compact, elegant design

    Effectively captures allergens and pollutants

    • Purifies rooms up to 30 m2
    • 250m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
    • HEPA filter
    • PM2.5 smart sensor
    Removes pollutants in under 12 minutes

    Removes pollutants in under 12 minutes

    Faster purification in a compact, elegant design (1). With powerful filtration of 250 m3/h (CADR), it can easily handle spaces of up to 30m2 (2) and can clean a room of 20m2 in less than 12minutes (3).

    2-layer HEPA filtration traps 99.97% of smallest particles

    2-layer HEPA filtration traps 99.97% of smallest particles

    2-layer filtration made of pre-filter and HEPA NanoProtect captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (4) – smaller than the smallest known virus!

    Ultra-quiet and no light disturbance

    Ultra-quiet and no light disturbance

    Enjoy undisturbed sleep with our innovative purifier. In Sleep mode, it operates at 20.5 dB (5), quieter than a whisper. Also, the digital display light is dimmed, minimizing any light disturbance.

    Captures 99.97% allergens from dust, pollen or pets

    Captures 99.97% allergens from dust, pollen or pets

    All-day protection for allergy sufferers. Removes 99.97% of dust mite, pollen, pet, or mold spore allergens (6), known triggers of allergy or hay fever symptoms (7). ECARF certified allergy-friendly.

    Effectively reduces viruses like H1N1 (flu) from the air

    Effectively reduces viruses like H1N1 (flu) from the air

    Removes 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria. Independently tested to eliminate H1N1 influenza virus (8), Staphylococcus bacteria (9), and 99.99% of Hcov-E229 coronavirus (10).

    Lower energy consumption than a light bulb

    Lower energy consumption than a light bulb

    Enjoy cleaner air while keeping your energy bill low. At maximum power, the air purifier uses 21W, less energy than a traditional light bulb.

    Intelligently senses and adapts to your air quality needs

    Intelligently senses and adapts to your air quality needs

    AeraSense technology scans the air 1000x a second to detect pollutants and gases. It reports the air quality in real time on the product display or in the app. In Auto mode, the device intelligently chooses the right speed to respond to each situation.

    Compact size and sleek design

    Compact size and sleek design

    Our purifier's compact size and sleek design make it the perfect complement to any space. At just 36 cm tall, it is perfect to be placed on a desk, shelf or nightstand.

    Long lasting filter for up to 9-months

    Long lasting filter for up to 9-months

    Original filters ensure optimal performance for up to 9-months (11), reducing hassle and cost. The purifier calculates filter life and alerts you when replacement is needed.

    Designed for durability and sustainability

    Designed for durability and sustainability

    At Philips, we engineer our products to last. They undergo rigorous durability tests for continuous 24/7 operation. >23% of the plastic used in this product is recycled, to minimize our carbon footprint.

    Technical Specifications

    • Energy efficiency

      Max. power consumption
      21  W
      Stand-by power consumption
      <1  W

    • Maintenance

      Recommended filter change
      9 months
      Replacement filter
      FY0900/30
      Service
      2-year worldwide guarantee

    • Filtration layers

      HEPA filter
      Yes
      Pre-filter
      Yes

    • Connectivity

      App, connects via Wi-Fi
      No
      Voice control
      No

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      36.4*24*23.8  cm
      Weight of product
      2,5  kg
      Color(s)
      Arctic White

    • Performance

      CADR (Particle, GB/T)
      250  m³/h
      Air quality sensor(s)
      PM2.5
      Particle filtration
      99.97% at 0.003 microns
      Room size (GB/T)
      30 m2

    • Usability

      Min. sound level (Sleep mode)
      20.5  dB
      Max. sound level (Turbo mode)
      49.0  dB
      Automatic mode
      Yes
      Cord length
      1.5  m
      Sleep mode
      Yes
      Air quality feedback
      Color, numerical
      Child lock
      Yes
      Manual fan speeds
      Yes

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    Reviews

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    • (1) CADR vs. predecessor Philips AC0850
    • (2) CADR and suitable purification area according GB/T18801-2022.
    • (3) Calculated: 48m3 room, CADR of 250m3/h
    • (4) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003um, iUTA
    • (5) Sound pressure, IEC 60704, at 1.5m.
    • (6) From the air that passes through the filter, tested with house dust mite, birch pollen and cat allergens according to SOP 350.003 of the Austrian OFI institute
    • (7) Allergic Rhinitis and its Impact on Asthma (ARIA) 2008, written by J. Bousquet and approx. 50 other KOL’s, Allergy 2008: 63 (Suppl. 86): 8–160
    • (8) Microbial Reduction Rate Test by GMT lab, with influenza (H1N1) in 30m3 test chamber, using turbo mode for 1h
    • (9) Tested to GB21551.3-2010 with S. Albus, 30m3 chamber, 1h, Turbo mode, 3rd party lab
    • (10) Microbial reduction rate test at external lab, with appliance running in turbo mode for 1h in a test chamber with HCOV-229E virus aerosols. While related to it, HCOV-229E is not SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19.
    • (11) Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.
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