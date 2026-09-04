Philips Support Are Philips Avent age guidelines important?

Yes, pacifier nipples and shields vary in size, hardness and shape. The age guidelines take into account the size and hardness of the nipples and shields.



If a pacifier (including its shield) is stuck in the baby’s mouth, do not panic. It cannot be swallowed and is designed to cope with such an event. Remove it from the mouth with care, as gently as possible.