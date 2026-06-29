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My Avent breast pump squeaks when moving the handle

Make sure to assemble the Philips Avent breast pump correctly and the handle is wet when assembling the pump.

Find more tips and tricks on YouTube.

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF430/01, SCF430/10, SCF330/20. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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