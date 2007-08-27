ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Product lifestyle
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Product lifestyle

Discontinued

StreamiumWireless Music Center

WAC3500D/97

Stream, dock and play all your music on one system

For true convenience, the all-in-one WAC3500D Wireless Music Center with 80GB hard disk lets you stream music from your PC, dock your iPod, plug and play from USB devices, and enjoy HDD playback - all in superb sound.

See all benefits

Stream, dock and play all your music on one system

Stream and copy music from PC with drag 'n drop

80GB hard disk to store and playback up to 1500CDs

80GB hard disk to store and playback up to 1500CDs

The 80GB hard disk provides a very large capacity for you to store your digital audio files, easily holding up to 1500 audio CDs. Space saving, smart audio collection management, easy access and all in one place.

Dock and charge your iPod and enjoy music in quality sound

The iPod docking cradle lets you connect your iPod directly to the Streamium Wireless music center to enjoy superb sound. Simply switch the Streamium to 'Portable' mode, and then dock your iPod. Use the Streamium remote control to navigate, select and playback the music stored on your iPod. The Streamium automatically charges your iPod while it is docked.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration