Dock and charge your iPod and enjoy music in quality sound

The iPod docking cradle lets you connect your iPod directly to the Streamium Wireless music center to enjoy superb sound. Simply switch the Streamium to 'Portable' mode, and then dock your iPod. Use the Streamium remote control to navigate, select and playback the music stored on your iPod. The Streamium automatically charges your iPod while it is docked.