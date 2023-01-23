2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAX4205/94
Drop the bass
Be the life of the party with this room-shaking speaker. Plug in your guitar to rock the show, or channel the singer in you with the wireless mic. You get light effects and a trolley, so the party can follow you where you go.
Bluetooth
Mic and guitar inputs (6.3 mm) let you take the party up a notch. Sing to a playlist, or rock out to your own playing. You can even fade out the vocals of a song you're singing along to, so only your voice is heard. Fun karaoke effects give you the ability to add echo to the vocals, or switch vocal sounds from female to male and back again!
Bring massive sound wherever you need it, upstairs, downstairs, indoors or out. NITRO audio solutions slip smoothly into any home thanks to their optimized footprints and clutter free, convenient controls integration. Link them up with your TV or PC to supersize your experience and make music and movies sound bigger than ever. Or move them outside using built-in handles and wheels to turn them into the ultimate outdoor party sound system.
1.0
of 5
1
Review
Girish Pandey
23/01/2023
India
Verified buyer
Not worth as per price.
Volume is low, Radio does not work even you put in roof. Guitar jack has problem... Overall bad eperience.
This review was made for TAX4205 Bluetooth party speaker
Date of Use 2022-07-23
This review was made for TAX4205 Bluetooth party speaker
Date of Use 2022-07-23