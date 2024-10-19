ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Primary image
  • Primary image

Discontinued

3000 seriesIn-ear wireless headphones with mic

TAT3225BK/94

2

| (4) Reviews

Always ready to go

Is there anything more useful than true wireless headphones with a charging case that fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans? These splash- and sweat-resistant give you a secure in-ear fit, great sound, and up to 24 hours play time.

See all benefits

Always ready to go

  • 13mm drivers/closed-back

  • Bluetooth®

  • IPX4 water protection

  • Up to 26 hours play time

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.0

of 5

4

Reviews

5
4
2

19/10/2024

India

India

Fitting problen occurred and mic have low sound

Fitting problen occurred and mic have low sound either it was good at noice cancellation

This review was made for 3000 series TAT3225BK In-ear wireless headphones with mic

Date of Use 2024-09-19

This review was made for 3000 series TAT3225BK In-ear wireless headphones with mic

Date of Use 2024-09-19

25/05/2024

India

India

Verified buyer

Good

Sound quality is crisp. Phonex conversation is also OK. But it has terrible fitting issue while wearing. More research and videos required to educate users!

Pros

Good sound.

Cons

Terrible to wear them.

This review was made for 3000 series TAT3225BK In-ear wireless headphones with mic

Date of Use 2024-04-24

This review was made for 3000 series TAT3225BK In-ear wireless headphones with mic

Date of Use 2024-04-24

25/06/2025

India

India

Verified buyer

Bad experience

The product was working all good but after 8 months of purchase one of the headphone is not working Also the customer service is so bad, they dont pickup the call. Nor they call back

This review was made for 3000 series TAT3225BK In-ear wireless headphones with mic

Date of Use 2024-12-24

This review was made for 3000 series TAT3225BK In-ear wireless headphones with mic

Date of Use 2024-12-24

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration