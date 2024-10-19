2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAT3225BK/94
Always ready to go
Is there anything more useful than true wireless headphones with a charging case that fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans? These splash- and sweat-resistant give you a secure in-ear fit, great sound, and up to 24 hours play time.
13mm drivers/closed-back
Bluetooth®
IPX4 water protection
Up to 26 hours play time
2.0
of 5
4
Reviews
mysds45
19/10/2024
India
Fitting problen occurred and mic have low sound
Fitting problen occurred and mic have low sound either it was good at noice cancellation
This review was made for 3000 series TAT3225BK In-ear wireless headphones with mic
Date of Use 2024-09-19
This review was made for 3000 series TAT3225BK In-ear wireless headphones with mic
Date of Use 2024-09-19
Papureal
25/05/2024
India
Verified buyer
Good
Sound quality is crisp. Phonex conversation is also OK. But it has terrible fitting issue while wearing. More research and videos required to educate users!
Pros
Good sound.
Cons
Terrible to wear them.
This review was made for 3000 series TAT3225BK In-ear wireless headphones with mic
Date of Use 2024-04-24
This review was made for 3000 series TAT3225BK In-ear wireless headphones with mic
Date of Use 2024-04-24
Irfan65
25/06/2025
India
Verified buyer
Bad experience
The product was working all good but after 8 months of purchase one of the headphone is not working Also the customer service is so bad, they dont pickup the call. Nor they call back
This review was made for 3000 series TAT3225BK In-ear wireless headphones with mic
Date of Use 2024-12-24
This review was made for 3000 series TAT3225BK In-ear wireless headphones with mic
Date of Use 2024-12-24