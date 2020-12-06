2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAT1235RD/97
Love what you hear. Love how they look
The in-ear headphones offer true wireless freedom and great sound with snug fit. a small earphone design that fits securely. the touch control for music and calls. the splash- and sweat- resistant headphone let you running freely
Bluetooth®
Red
You get up to 6 hours play time from a single charge, plus 12 extra hours from a fully charged case.
Wake your phone's voice assistant without touching your phone. Ask Siri or the Google Assistant to play some music , call or send message to friend, check the weather and more.
Touch control on the earbuds give control of your music and calls. It is time to forget about hunting for buttons
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