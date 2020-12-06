2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAT1235BL/97
Love what you hear. Love how they look
The in-ear headphones offer true wireless freedom and great sound with snug fit. a small earphone design that fits securely. the touch control for music and calls. the splash- and sweat- resistant headphone let you running freely
Bluetooth®
Blue
No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.
Touch control on the earbuds give control of your music and calls. It is time to forget about hunting for buttons
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