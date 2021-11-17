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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

1000 seriesIn-ear true wireless headphones

TAT1225BL/94

2.6

| (9) Reviews

Always ready to go

Is there anything more useful than true wireless headphones with a charging case that fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans? These splash- and sweat-resistant in-ear headphones give you great sound and up to 18 hours play time.

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Always ready to go

  • 6mm drivers/ closed-back

  • Bluetooth®

Smart pairing. Automatically find your Bluetooth device

These earphones are ready to pair the instant you take them out of their charging case. Once they're paired, the earphones remember the last device they were paired with.

Earbud switches to control music and calls

A button on each earbud makes it easy to control your listening. Adjust. Skip or pause tracks, take or reject call and more. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you do take a call.

Small charging case for up to 18 hours play time

You get up to 6 hours play time from a single charge, plus 12 extra hours from a fully charged case.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.6

of 5

9

Reviews

17/11/2021

India

India

Philips employee

Its a value for money and fits properly

[Employee of philipsglobal] product is good in terms of quality and pricing. It fits in properly

Pros

Cheap and good quality

Cons

Nothing

This review was made for 1000 series TAT1225BL In-ear true wireless headphones

Date of Use 2020-10-17

This review was made for 1000 series TAT1225BL In-ear true wireless headphones

Date of Use 2020-10-17

09/12/2021

India

India

Good Product

This product is Comfortable, Good sound quality, Value for money Overall its a good product to have.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 1000 series TAT1225BL In-ear true wireless headphones

Date of Use 2021-11-09

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 1000 series TAT1225BL In-ear true wireless headphones

Date of Use 2021-11-09

12/08/2021

India

India

Philips is always gives good product.

I am using this for the last 10 days, found a great deal for the price. good music listening experience,hand-free phone call experience. As always Philps is a brand of trust. I am using the go gear device for the last 10 years smoothly.

Pros

Best brand at best price

Cons

size can be optimized, bit bigger

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 1000 series TAT1225BL In-ear true wireless headphones

Date of Use 2020-07-12

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 1000 series TAT1225BL In-ear true wireless headphones

Date of Use 2020-07-12

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