2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAT1225BL/94
Always ready to go
Is there anything more useful than true wireless headphones with a charging case that fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans? These splash- and sweat-resistant in-ear headphones give you great sound and up to 18 hours play time.
6mm drivers/ closed-back
Bluetooth®
These earphones are ready to pair the instant you take them out of their charging case. Once they're paired, the earphones remember the last device they were paired with.
A button on each earbud makes it easy to control your listening. Adjust. Skip or pause tracks, take or reject call and more. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you do take a call.
You get up to 6 hours play time from a single charge, plus 12 extra hours from a fully charged case.
2.6
of 5
9
Reviews
Srini1982
17/11/2021
India
Philips employee
Its a value for money and fits properly
[Employee of philipsglobal] product is good in terms of quality and pricing. It fits in properly
Pros
Cheap and good quality
Cons
Nothing
This review was made for 1000 series TAT1225BL In-ear true wireless headphones
Date of Use 2020-10-17
This review was made for 1000 series TAT1225BL In-ear true wireless headphones
Date of Use 2020-10-17
Arin03
09/12/2021
India
Good Product
This product is Comfortable, Good sound quality, Value for money Overall its a good product to have.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000 series TAT1225BL In-ear true wireless headphones
Date of Use 2021-11-09
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000 series TAT1225BL In-ear true wireless headphones
Date of Use 2021-11-09
Vicky -Techie
12/08/2021
India
Philips is always gives good product.
I am using this for the last 10 days, found a great deal for the price. good music listening experience,hand-free phone call experience. As always Philps is a brand of trust. I am using the go gear device for the last 10 years smoothly.
Pros
Best brand at best price
Cons
size can be optimized, bit bigger
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000 series TAT1225BL In-ear true wireless headphones
Date of Use 2020-07-12
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000 series TAT1225BL In-ear true wireless headphones
Date of Use 2020-07-12