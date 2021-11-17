Hi, Thank you very much for sharing your valuable feedback with us. We regret to hear that our headphones did not meet the quality you had expected. To resolve this issue, we recommend that you make sure that both the units are properly paired. If required, re-pair the units as the instructions as per the “Quick Start Guide” that came along with the product. Ensure that the drivers holes and dust holes are not clogged (by e.g. dust or earwax). If required, clean the unit with IPA + Q tips or a pair of adequately fine tweezers to remove residues. Ensure that the charging contacts of the charging station are clean and not obstructed by dust or dirt. If required, wipe the charging pads clean with a mild dose of IPA + Q tips. If this doesn't improve your experience, please reach out to us on Social Media. We’re available 24/7 on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/Philips ) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/philipscare). Alternatively, you can reach out to us via the contact page on our website. One of our colleagues will then try their best to help you further. Hope to speak to you soon!