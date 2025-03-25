2 year warranty
TAN1150BK/94
Power that lasts
Experience non-stop music with the TAN1150 Neckband! Enjoy 60 hours of playtime, powerful 13mm drivers, fast charging, and AI noise cancellation for crystal-clear calls. Stay connected and immersed in sound with power that lasts.
60 hours playtime
AI noise cancellation mic
13mm drivers
Multipoint connectivity
IPX5 splash & sweat resistance
The TAN1150 Neckband offers an impressive 60 hours of playtime, ensuring your music, calls, and entertainment never stop. With its long-lasting battery, you can enjoy uninterrupted sound for days on a single charge. Whether you're working, traveling, or relaxing, the TAN1150 keeps up with your busy lifestyle, providing all-day comfort and incredible audio performance.
The TAN1150 Neckband features an advanced AI noise cancellation mic that ensures crystal-clear calls, even in noisy environments. By intelligently filtering out background noise, it provides a seamless communication experience. Whether you're on a busy street or in a crowded space, your voice comes through loud and clear, making every conversation effortless and sharp.
The TAN1150 Neckband is equipped with powerful 13mm drivers that deliver rich, deep bass and clear, immersive sound. These high-quality drivers enhance your audio experience, whether you're listening to music, podcasts, or taking calls. Enjoy crisp treble, balanced mid-tones, and impactful low frequencies, all in a compact design that ensures exceptional sound on the go.
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