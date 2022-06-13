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  • Fully immersive sound for movies, music, and more Fully immersive sound for movies, music, and more Fully immersive sound for movies, music, and more

    Soundbar 5.1.2 with wireless subwoofer

    TAB8967/94

    Fully immersive sound for movies, music, and more

    This 5.1.2 soundbar puts you right in the middle of the action. Movies, music and more come to life with crystal audio clarity. A powerful subwoofer and two rear speakers connect wirelessly for fully immersive surround sound.

    See all benefits
    MRP: Rs.52,990.00

    Soundbar 5.1.2 with wireless subwoofer

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    Fully immersive sound for movies, music, and more

    • Dolby Atmos®
    • 2 rear speakers
    • 780 W max. Wireless subwoofer
    • Works with voice assistants
    Up-firing speakers. Heighten the excitement

    Up-firing speakers. Heighten the excitement

    This soundbar brings 5.1.2 channels and 390W of dynamic sound to everything you watch or listen to. The rear speakers and up-firing speakers render true surround sound with depth and height, bathing you in enthralling sound.

    Dolby Atmos. Multidimensional audio experience

    Dolby Atmos. Multidimensional audio experience

    Increase the drama no matter what you watch. Dolby Atmos gives you an incredibly immersive audio experience. Your favorite movies and shows will sound breathtakingly real as sound flows above and all around you.

    5.1.2 true surround channels. Rear speakers and subwoofer

    5.1.2 true surround channels. Rear speakers and subwoofer

    Achieve fully immersive cinema and concert surround sound with the subwoofer and two rear speakers. A cable connects the rear speakers. Plug them into a power socket and then connect them wirelessly to the soundbar.

    Smart soundbar. Use with your favorite AI voice assistants

    Smart soundbar. Use with your favorite AI voice assistants

    Ask any speaker that works with the Google Assistant to play music through the soundbar. Prefer Siri? This soundbar works with Apple AirPlay 2 so you can ask her as well. Turn the music up. Skip tracks. All completely hands-free.

    Easily connect to your favorite sources

    You can also stream hi-res playlists from your mobile device via Chromecast, Apple AirPlay 2 or Bluetooth. For movies and gaming, 4K pass-through lets you connect 4K HDR video sources with no loss of resolution.

    HDMI eARC for the latest surround sound formats

    Lose nothing from the mix and get fully absorbed in the drama. This soundbar is compatible with HDMI eARC, a high-speed connection that lets you experience the full effect of advanced formats like Dolby Atmos. The soundbar also has dual HDMI inputs.

    Distinctive geometric design. Easy placement

    The distinctive geometric design has a low profile, making this soundbar easy to place under or alongside your TV. The included wall brackets keep your options open, and the powerful wireless subwoofer and rear speakers look great when placed.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Sound Enhancement
      • Treble and Bass Control
      • Audio sync
      • Subwoofer volume control
      Equalizer settings
      • Movie
      • Music
      • Voice
      • Stadium
      • Custom
      Speaker system output power
      780W max / 390W RMS (10 % THD)

    • Loudspeakers

      Center speaker drivers
      • 1 mid-low driver
      • 1 tweeter
      Subwoofer freq range
      35 - 150  Hz
      Subwoofer driver
      1 x 8" woofer
      Subwoofer type
      • Active
      • Wireless subwoofer
      Subwoofer impedance
      3  ohm
      Surround speaker drivers
      full range driver (L+R)
      Surround speaker freq range
      150 - 20k  Hz
      Surround speaker impedance
      2x 8  ohm
      Number of sound channels
      5.1.2
      Front speaker drivers
      • 2 mid-low drivers
      • 2 tweeters (L+R)
      Up-firing speakers
      2 full range drivers (L+R)
      Soundbar freq range
      150 - 20k  Hz
      Soundbar impedance
      5x 8  ohm

    • Connectivity

      EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
      Yes
      Aux in
      3.5mm
      USB playback
      Yes
      Wireless connection
      Bluetooth 5.0
      Optical input x 1
      Yes
      HDMI content protection
      HDCP 1.4/2.3
      HDMI Out (eARC/ARC) x 1
      Yes
      Works with Apple Airplay 2
      Yes
      Built-in Chromecast
      Yes
      WiFi
      • IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
      • 2.4GHz/5GHz
      Works with Ok Google
      Yes
      HDMI IN x 1
      Yes

    • Supported Audio Formats

      HDMI ARC/eARC
      • Dolby Atmos
      • Dolby Digital
      • Dolby Digital plus
      • Dolby TrueHD
      • LPCM 2ch
      • Dolby MAT
      HDMI IN1
      • Dolby Atmos
      • Dolby Digital
      • Dolby Digital plus
      • Dolby TrueHD
      • LPCM 2ch
      • Dolby MAT
      Bluetooth
      SBC
      USB
      • MP3
      • WAV
      • FLAC
      Optical
      • Dolby Digital
      • LPCM 2ch

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      120  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      2
      Width
      30  cm
      Gross weight
      38.2  kg
      Height
      70  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 12823 8
      Nett weight
      28.18  kg
      Tare weight
      10.02  kg

    • Power

      Main unit power supply
      100-240V AC, 50/60 Hz
      Subwoofer power supply
      100-240V AC, 50/60 Hz
      Subwoofer standby power
      < 0.5 W
      Main unit standby power
      < 0.5  W
      Auto standby
      Yes
      Surround speaker power supply
      DC24V/2A
      Surround speaker standby power
      < 0.5  W

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      28  cm
      Packaging type
      Box
      Type of shelf placement
      Laying
      Width
      56  cm
      Depth
      118  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 12823 1
      Gross weight
      17.7  kg
      Nett weight
      14.09  kg
      Tare weight
      3.61  kg

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • Power cord
      • Remote Control
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Wall mount bracket
      • Quick start guide
      • Warranty Card

    • Design

      Wall mountable
      Yes

    • Dimensions

      Main Unit (W x H x D)
      1120 x 64 x 113  mm
      Main Unit Weight
      3.94  kg
      Subwoofer (W x H x D)
      230 x 407 x 400  mm
      Subwoofer Weight
      8.32  kg
      Surround speaker Weight
      Left and Right 1.23  kg
      Surround speaker (W x H x D)
      90 x 134.5 x 108  mm

    • Video

      Video Enhancement
      • 4K Video Pass-through
      • Dolby Vision
      • HDR10
      • HDR10+
      • HLG

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Power cord
    • Remote Control
    • 2 x AAA Batteries
    • Wall mount bracket
    • Quick start guide
    • Warranty Card
    Badge-D2C

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