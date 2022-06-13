This 5.1.2 soundbar puts you right in the middle of the action. Movies, music and more come to life with crystal audio clarity. A powerful subwoofer and two rear speakers connect wirelessly for fully immersive surround sound.
This soundbar brings 5.1.2 channels and 390W of dynamic sound to everything you watch or listen to. The rear speakers and up-firing speakers render true surround sound with depth and height, bathing you in enthralling sound.
Dolby Atmos. Multidimensional audio experience
Increase the drama no matter what you watch. Dolby Atmos gives you an incredibly immersive audio experience. Your favorite movies and shows will sound breathtakingly real as sound flows above and all around you.
5.1.2 true surround channels. Rear speakers and subwoofer
Achieve fully immersive cinema and concert surround sound with the subwoofer and two rear speakers. A cable connects the rear speakers. Plug them into a power socket and then connect them wirelessly to the soundbar.
Smart soundbar. Use with your favorite AI voice assistants
Ask any speaker that works with the Google Assistant to play music through the soundbar. Prefer Siri? This soundbar works with Apple AirPlay 2 so you can ask her as well. Turn the music up. Skip tracks. All completely hands-free.
Easily connect to your favorite sources
You can also stream hi-res playlists from your mobile device via Chromecast, Apple AirPlay 2 or Bluetooth. For movies and gaming, 4K pass-through lets you connect 4K HDR video sources with no loss of resolution.
HDMI eARC for the latest surround sound formats
Lose nothing from the mix and get fully absorbed in the drama. This soundbar is compatible with HDMI eARC, a high-speed connection that lets you experience the full effect of advanced formats like Dolby Atmos. The soundbar also has dual HDMI inputs.
Distinctive geometric design. Easy placement
The distinctive geometric design has a low profile, making this soundbar easy to place under or alongside your TV. The included wall brackets keep your options open, and the powerful wireless subwoofer and rear speakers look great when placed.