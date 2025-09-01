2 year warranty
TAA1009RD/94
From park to street
Get in the flow with the sweat-resistant headphones that match your moves with clear sound and energising bass. The flexible wing tips design keeps the ear buds in place and the 1.2 m cord is the perfect length for the phone in your pocket.
12 mm drivers for clear sound
Wing tips design for secure fi
1.2 m cable length
IPX4 splash/sweat resistant
Perfectly tuned 12 mm neodymium drivers deliver clear sound, and bass vents enhance the bass performance. The earbuds sit comfortably in the ear, without digging into the ear canal.
The flexible, contoured ear hooks let you adjust these lightweight headphones for a comfortable fit that's perfectly secure. You're free to move without worrying about your headphones dropping out at that crucial moment.
The included 3-button in-line remote makes these headphones a simple pleasure to use. Make calls, navigate your playlists and ask your voice assistant anything - all without touching your smartphone.
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