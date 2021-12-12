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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Single product shot

Discontinued

HDMI cable

SWV9030/40

8K 60Hz Ultra HD with Dynamic HDR

Experience Ultra HD 8K resolution at 60 fps. Dynamic HDR to provide best contrast and razor sharp image with high-speed action. Enhanced Audio return channel support up to 192KHz in 24-bit resolution.

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Enjoy ultra gaming experience

8K 60Hz Ultra HD with Dynamic HDR

  • 8K 60Hz

  • 48 Gbps

  • 3 m

UHD 4320p (8K)

Supports video resolution up to 8K UHD 4320p to provide ultimate images quality and gaming experiences.

60 Hz with Dynamic HDR

60 frames per second images with Dynamic HDR to provide the best contrast and details.

Gold-plated conectors for reliable connection.

Gold-plated conectors for reliable connection.

Technical Specifications

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