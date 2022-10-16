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2 year warranty

All series

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HDMI cable

SWV5733B/00

Experience Ultra Hi-Definition images

Experience Ultra HD 4K resolution at 60 fps. High speed HDMI supports full 32 chanels audio system with up to 1536 KHz sample rate. 3 meter cable length.

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4K 60Hz Ultra HD with Ethernet

Experience Ultra Hi-Definition images

  • HDMI 2.0

  • 18 Gbps

  • 4K 60Hz

  • 3 m

60 Hz frames per second

Superior viewing and gaming experience with maximum 60 frames per second images.

3D experience

Supports all 3D video formats, allowing true 3D home theater and gaming applications.

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Allows an HDMI-connected TV with built-in tuner to send digital audio data to a surround audio system, eliminating the need for a separate audio cable.

Technical Specifications

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