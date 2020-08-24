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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

HDMI cable with Ethernet

SWV5001/59

Experience superior Hi-definition TV

Experience superior Hi-definition TV. High speed HDMI™ delivers the best digital audio and video performance possible with resolutions up to 4x 1080p+ Anti-scratch, anti-fray,abrasion resistance aluminum housing jack & Nylon braiding cable

See all benefits

High Transfer speed up to 18 Gbpsa

Experience superior Hi-definition TV

  • HDMI 2.0

  • 1,5 m

  • Ethernet

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Allows an HDMI-connected TV with built-in tuner to send digital audio data to a surround audio system, eliminating the need for a separate audio cable.

UHD 2160p (4K)

Supports video resolutions up to 4K or UHD 2160p. This enables your display to rival Digital Cinema systems used in movie theatres.

3D experience

Supports all 3D video formats, allowing true 3D home theater and gaming applications.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet - English

  • PDF file, 168.4 kB
  • 21 July 2026

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