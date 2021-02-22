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2 year warranty

All series

  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image
  • Packaging photograph
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Discontinued

CAT 6 networking cable

SWN2620B/59

Connect to the Ethernet

Ensure a reliable connection to the Ethernet, Local Area Networks (LAN) and other networks with this 23 AWG Cat6 UTP cable. For indoor use.

See all benefits

High-speed data transfer

Connect to the Ethernet

  • 305 m

  • Grey

Superior shielding maximizes data transfers

Superior shielding maximizes data transfer by guarding against external radio frequency noise.

Corrosion-resistant connectors

Compressed brass with 24K gold-electroplated connectors creates a secure and extremely durable connection that optimizes signal quality and delivers the best picture and data transfer.

Twisted pair design

Twisted pair cable design reduces cross talk for clearer signals.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 213.3 kB
  • 24 August 2026

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