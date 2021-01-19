2 year warranty
Discontinued
SPA9060B/94
Multimedia tower speakers with microphone
Packing a powerful bass and a range of connectivities in an elegant wooden cabinet, Philips SPA9060B tower speakers look and sound just wonderful! Sing along with the convenience of a microphone!
Bluetooth®
USB
60W
60W output – wow! We gamers all want higher power because for gaming speakers the bigger the output, the better the bass and overall sound quality. So enjoy your next game with this powerful, big 60W output which gives you all the explosive bass you want.
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphones, tablets or even laptops including iPod or iPhone on Bluetooth-enabled speaker easily.
Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
19/01/2021
India
Really huge amount of bass.
Worth every penny.....looks small but sounds boom.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA9060B Multimedia Speakers 2.0
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA9060B Multimedia Speakers 2.0