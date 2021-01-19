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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Multimedia Speakers 2.0

SPA9060B/94

4

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Multimedia tower speakers with microphone

Packing a powerful bass and a range of connectivities in an elegant wooden cabinet, Philips SPA9060B tower speakers look and sound just wonderful! Sing along with the convenience of a microphone!

See all benefits

Obsessed with sound

Multimedia tower speakers with microphone

  • Bluetooth®

  • USB

  • 60W

60W output power

60W output – wow! We gamers all want higher power because for gaming speakers the bigger the output, the better the bass and overall sound quality. So enjoy your next game with this powerful, big 60W output which gives you all the explosive bass you want.

Works with any Bluetooth-enabled device

Works with any Bluetooth-enabled device

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphones, tablets or even laptops including iPod or iPhone on Bluetooth-enabled speaker easily.

USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

19/01/2021

India

India

Really huge amount of bass.

Worth every penny.....looks small but sounds boom.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA9060B Multimedia Speakers 2.0

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA9060B Multimedia Speakers 2.0

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