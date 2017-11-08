2 year warranty
Discontinued
SPA8150B/94
Music, movies and entertainment.
With 50W RMS sound output, these speakers are perfect for playing music, games, movies and online videos on both MAC and PC.
Bluetooth®
USB
This Philips speaker has 50W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
This Philips PC speaker provides good sound quality with a rich bass experience from a loudspeaker box system.
The built-in FM tuner lets you enjoy your favorite songs or news from your radio station every day. Simply tune into the station that you want to listen.
5.0
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
manojpaul2012
08/11/2017
India
Absolutely worth product
Superb sound and bass for the price range. I would recommend it to anyone for a budget sound system.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA8150B Multimedia speaker 4.1
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA8150B Multimedia speaker 4.1
Niku82
09/07/2017
India
Impressive sound with absolutely no distortion.
Nice product with reasonable pricing and clear sound..........How to save radio stations...pls assist
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA8150B Multimedia speaker 4.1
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA8150B Multimedia speaker 4.1
thakorsanjay
30/01/2017
India
Awsome product
speaker design 7/10 speaker quality 9/10 subwoofer quality 7/10
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA8150B Multimedia speaker 4.1
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA8150B Multimedia speaker 4.1