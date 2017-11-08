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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Multimedia speaker 4.1

SPA8150B/94

5

| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Music, movies and entertainment.

With 50W RMS sound output, these speakers are perfect for playing music, games, movies and online videos on both MAC and PC.

See all benefits

Music, movies and entertainment.

  • Bluetooth®

  • USB

50W RMS total output power

This Philips speaker has 50W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

Rich bass

This Philips PC speaker provides good sound quality with a rich bass experience from a loudspeaker box system.

FM tuner for radio enjoyment

The built-in FM tuner lets you enjoy your favorite songs or news from your radio station every day. Simply tune into the station that you want to listen.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

08/11/2017

India

India

Absolutely worth product

Superb sound and bass for the price range. I would recommend it to anyone for a budget sound system.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA8150B Multimedia speaker 4.1

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA8150B Multimedia speaker 4.1

09/07/2017

India

India

Impressive sound with absolutely no distortion.

Nice product with reasonable pricing and clear sound..........How to save radio stations...pls assist

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA8150B Multimedia speaker 4.1

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA8150B Multimedia speaker 4.1

30/01/2017

India

India

Awsome product

speaker design 7/10 speaker quality 9/10 subwoofer quality 7/10

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA8150B Multimedia speaker 4.1

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA8150B Multimedia speaker 4.1

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