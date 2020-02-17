2 year warranty
Discontinued
SPA5190B/94
Music, Movies & Entertainment
With 90W sound output, these speakers are perfect for playing music, games, movies and online videos on both MAC and PC.
USB and SD card slots
FM
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphones, tablets or even laptops including iPod or iPhone on Bluetooth-enabled speaker easily.
Be at the heart of the movie and gaming experience and totally immerse yourself in sound.
Unique subwoofer design produces a much deeper, richer bass. You also have the possibility to set the bass level to your choice.
3.5
of 5
11
Reviews
vempati
17/02/2020
India
Awesome Product
I am very proud to purchase this product after thinking more than one year. I am philips audio fan from past 30 years. Used 3 home stereo products before. This model 5190b is great value for the price. I expected a good quality but i got the best quality. The prologic feature is extra-ordinary. The quality of sound it gives is breath-taking. The 5.1 sound from movies also is fantastic.
Pros
More features at reasonable price and great sound. Product is compact too.
Cons
The wires of the speakers tangles frequently.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA5190B Multimedia Speaker 5.1
Date of Use 2019-10-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA5190B Multimedia Speaker 5.1
Date of Use 2019-10-17
prince18
09/02/2019
India
excellent sub woofer, beating other brand products
excellent sub woofer, beating other brand products
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA5190B Multimedia Speaker 5.1
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA5190B Multimedia Speaker 5.1
gowtham10g
07/01/2019
India
overall good product
best performance in it got this on Amazon for 6500 best in class
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA5190B Multimedia Speaker 5.1
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA5190B Multimedia Speaker 5.1