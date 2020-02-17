ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Multimedia Speaker 5.1

SPA5190B/94

3.5

| (11) Reviews

Music, Movies & Entertainment

With 90W sound output, these speakers are perfect for playing music, games, movies and online videos on both MAC and PC.

See all benefits

Music, Movies & Entertainment

  • USB and SD card slots

  • FM

Works with any Bluetooth-enabled device

Works with any Bluetooth-enabled device

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphones, tablets or even laptops including iPod or iPhone on Bluetooth-enabled speaker easily.

5.1 Surround sound - Immersive sound experience

Be at the heart of the movie and gaming experience and totally immerse yourself in sound.

Bass boost technology with level control

Unique subwoofer design produces a much deeper, richer bass. You also have the possibility to set the bass level to your choice.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

11

Reviews

2

17/02/2020

India

India

Awesome Product

I am very proud to purchase this product after thinking more than one year. I am philips audio fan from past 30 years. Used 3 home stereo products before. This model 5190b is great value for the price. I expected a good quality but i got the best quality. The prologic feature is extra-ordinary. The quality of sound it gives is breath-taking. The 5.1 sound from movies also is fantastic.

Pros

More features at reasonable price and great sound. Product is compact too.

Cons

The wires of the speakers tangles frequently.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA5190B Multimedia Speaker 5.1

Date of Use 2019-10-17

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA5190B Multimedia Speaker 5.1

Date of Use 2019-10-17

09/02/2019

India

India

excellent sub woofer, beating other brand products

excellent sub woofer, beating other brand products

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA5190B Multimedia Speaker 5.1

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA5190B Multimedia Speaker 5.1

07/01/2019

India

India

overall good product

best performance in it got this on Amazon for 6500 best in class

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA5190B Multimedia Speaker 5.1

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA5190B Multimedia Speaker 5.1

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration