2 year warranty
Discontinued
SPA5162B/94
Music, Movies & Entertainment
With 60W RMS sound output, these speakers are perfect for playing music, games, movies and online videos on both MAC and PC.
Bluetooth®
USB
The built-in FM tuner lets you enjoy your favorite songs or news from your radio station every day. Simply tune into the station that you want to listen.
RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
Be at the heart of the movie and gaming experience and totally immerse yourself in sound.
3.0
of 5
3
Reviews
Muki
07/03/2018
India
Excellent For This Range
It's Not Having An Attractive Design...But It Delivers The Sound Without Noise...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA5162B Multimedia Speaker 5.1
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA5162B Multimedia Speaker 5.1
bubun
09/09/2017
India
very nice product....sound clarity is great..
sound clarity is great.Its really really decent product......I think in this price there is no brand to get better sound.Speaker is very nice ,his voice quality is very good
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA5162B Multimedia Speaker 5.1
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA5162B Multimedia Speaker 5.1
vjswl25
26/01/2018
India
pathetic speaker system
i have purchased SPA5162B speaker system on 27th dec 2017 & incidents occurred in sequence:- 1.just after 2 days of use its ckt just blows off 2.on 15th jan 2018 i found one of my front speaker not working n i register a complain for that on 17th jan. 3.on 25 jan as soon as i put my speaker volume to 27 ,some smoke started to come ,i switched off the system.
This review was made for SPA5162B Multimedia Speaker 5.1
This review was made for SPA5162B Multimedia Speaker 5.1