ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Multimedia Speaker 5.1

SPA5162B/94

3

| (3) Reviews

Music, Movies & Entertainment

With 60W RMS sound output, these speakers are perfect for playing music, games, movies and online videos on both MAC and PC.

See all benefits

Music, Movies & Entertainment

  • Bluetooth®

  • USB

FM tuner for radio enjoyment

The built-in FM tuner lets you enjoy your favorite songs or news from your radio station every day. Simply tune into the station that you want to listen.

60W RMS total output power

60W RMS total output power

RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

5.1 Surround sound - Immersive sound experience

Be at the heart of the movie and gaming experience and totally immerse yourself in sound.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

3

Reviews

5
3
2

07/03/2018

India

India

Excellent For This Range

It's Not Having An Attractive Design...But It Delivers The Sound Without Noise...

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA5162B Multimedia Speaker 5.1

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA5162B Multimedia Speaker 5.1

09/09/2017

India

India

very nice product....sound clarity is great..

sound clarity is great.Its really really decent product......I think in this price there is no brand to get better sound.Speaker is very nice ,his voice quality is very good

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA5162B Multimedia Speaker 5.1

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA5162B Multimedia Speaker 5.1

26/01/2018

India

India

pathetic speaker system

i have purchased SPA5162B speaker system on 27th dec 2017 & incidents occurred in sequence:- 1.just after 2 days of use its ckt just blows off 2.on 15th jan 2018 i found one of my front speaker not working n i register a complain for that on 17th jan. 3.on 25 jan as soon as i put my speaker volume to 27 ,some smoke started to come ,i switched off the system.

This review was made for SPA5162B Multimedia Speaker 5.1

This review was made for SPA5162B Multimedia Speaker 5.1

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration