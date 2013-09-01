2 year warranty
Discontinued
Great sound
We're great for music, voice and soundtrack! Just connect us to your notebook and we'll bring your music and sounds to life for a great listening experience. Handy cable management means you can have a tidy desk surface too!
USB powered
Audio-in
This Philips PC speaker provides good sound quality with a rich bass experience from a loudspeaker box system.
With plug-and-play convenience, the USB cable plugs directly into any USB port and your notebook automatically recognizes this as a removable USB mass storage device.
Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Kitfriends
01/09/2013
India
Simply superb....
Superb sound...superb performance....with wooden casing and very good bass.....top range sounds are clear and do not become shaky...a must have....
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA20 Notebook USB speakers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA20 Notebook USB speakers