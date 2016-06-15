2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHQ4300OR/00
Available in
Experience freedom. Stop at nothing
The featherweight Actionfit SHQ4300 is engineered from ultra light, flexible and sweat proof rubber, ensuring a perfect fit that you will want to keep on long after your workout. Their rich deep bass keeps you motivated always.
8.6mm drivers/closed-back
Neckband
Weighing in at just 11.4g, these Actionfit sports earphones are so light and comfortable that you will forget you are even wearing them. Perfect for keeping you going right through the hard final miles.
A cable clip comes included with ActionFit earphones, keeping the cable out of your way while you push yourself harder.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
shirso
15/06/2016
India
grab it if u love listening to songs in every moment
this is one of the best headphone with in 1500 best for gymming and running deep bass clear sound
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ4300LF Sports headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ4300LF Sports headphones