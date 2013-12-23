2 year warranty
Discontinued
Sweatproof
Constructed with antimicrobial and water resistant materials, these headphones have been designed for the fitness enthusiast. The cable length is also customizable making them ideal for use with a sports armband or general use.
The super sleek microphone and controller allows you to talk, listen and control your iPod/iPhone/iPad remotely.
Designed with a water resistant seal to protect your headphones from sweat related damage
The 60cm short cable is design for armband use. You may also find your perfect fit by using the 60cm extension cable.
4.3
of 5
7
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
udaykiran51
23/12/2013
India
This product is everything what it promises to be
Great sound! Great iPhone controls. It is water-resistant (read: sweat-proof & rain-proof) thus are very comfortable to wear even during workouts - indoors as well as outdoors. They do not fall off from from your ears by jerks like other similar designed plastic body 13mm-driver-headphones. The pack also says the wires can withstand 1kg of pressure - haven't tested myself :-P Overall, a huge improvement over the stock headphones that came with my Philips mp3 player. Couldn't find any other headphone set that's as durable. Would recommend an equalizer for use with mobiles.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ1007 Sports in ear headset
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ1007 Sports in ear headset
biker
15/12/2013
India
excellent
excellent ............ :-) very good performance :-)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ1007 Sports in ear headset
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ1007 Sports in ear headset
myselfrm27
13/12/2013
India
excellet voice staccato.
it was really a very good headphone gifted to me with very good stereo sound each staccato is clearly audible.purely sonic voice is heard no error,perfectly fit.i have recommended people to purchase it and will do myself for further products.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ1007 Sports in ear headset
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ1007 Sports in ear headset