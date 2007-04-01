2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHP8900/97
Superior sound clarity
Comfortable and fully adjustable headphones with neodymium speaker drivers deliver superior sound clarity and wide frequency response
Unprecedented precision
The 50 mm speaker driver combines the sensitivity of composite Mylar material with the power of neodymium for the magnetic circuit to deliver powerful, distortion-free sound.
Rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.
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