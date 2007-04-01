ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

Hi-fi headphones

SHP8900/97

Superior sound clarity

Comfortable and fully adjustable headphones with neodymium speaker drivers deliver superior sound clarity and wide frequency response

See all benefits

Hi-fi

Superior sound clarity

  • Unprecedented precision

50mm speaker driver for sound without audible distortion

The 50 mm speaker driver combines the sensitivity of composite Mylar material with the power of neodymium for the magnetic circuit to deliver powerful, distortion-free sound.

24k gold-plated plug ensures an ultra reliable connection

Rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.

Remove

Remove

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration