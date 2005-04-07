2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHP805/97
HiFi
When you're looking for a comfortable HiFi stereo headphone, the SHP 805 is a perfect choice. Its large 40 mm diameter speaker driver delivers impressive sound quality for a personal listening experience that brings your music to life.
The 40 mm speaker driver is made of a composite mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.
The ergonomic earcushion shape and luxurious materials ensure a more comfortable fit and better bass performance thanks to reduced audio leakage.
The easily adjustable mechanism provides a comfortable close fitting acoustic seal between the ear cushion and ear, ensuring optimal performance.
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