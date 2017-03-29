Headphones are the best companion for any music lover. But the problem is that most so-called 'standard' headphones are expensive. In this world of such headphones, SHP2700 is a rare gem. It offers classic sound at much lesser cost. Looks, Design & Sound Technology : These headphones are beautiful. They have a thick 3-metre long cable with grey colour earcups and black earcups. These earcups have 60 special vents(small openings) on the outer side - they are beautiful and look like some spaceship seen in sci-fi alien movies. Techncally these vents allow the air to flow easily so the inner speakers produce better sound. Because of this, the BASS is punchy and powerful. On MP3s, the drum sounds are powerful which adds fun to the music :) Also, the midrange-frequencies like instruments, echo and voice of singers sound crystal-clear. Watching movies with these headphones is a real treat due to the powerful gun-shots and explosion sounds in action movies. Drawbacks: 1) These headphones are tight and little heavy. They exert pressure on the ears. After wearing them continuously for a long time my ears start paining. 2) The headphones have less surround effect than SHP8900 & SHP8500. Verdict: If you want powerful bass at less cost, just go for SHP2700.