2 year warranty
Discontinued
Powerful sound output
Full-size headphones with robust speaker drivers delivering powerful sound performance
Over-ear
Grey
A handy cable length to make it easier for you to move freely around while using your headphones.
It is a reversible ear-shell for listening with one ear
Full-size earshells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher performance driver.
4.8
of 5
26
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
KnightRider
29/03/2017
India
Great Audio
Really Amazing Headphones with this price. Other Headphones are bad and little expensive. This Philips Headphones you have the best audio quality ever !!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2700 Stereo Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2700 Stereo Headphones
Neology
14/11/2014
India
This product is great!
I'm using SHP2700 for over 4 years and they still do their job perfectly. Used to walk with them outside most of the time in cold, warm and rainy weather: nothing affected them. The sound is like I bought them yesterday, still great deep bass
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2700 Stereo Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2700 Stereo Headphones
devraju
03/06/2014
India
Excellent product
i use this headphone last 1 month ago,& still that is working perfactly........... i am very happy with this product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2700 Stereo Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2700 Stereo Headphones