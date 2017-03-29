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Discontinued

Stereo Headphones

SHP2700/97

4.8

| (26) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Powerful sound output

Full-size headphones with robust speaker drivers delivering powerful sound performance

See all benefits

For music, PC, MP3, CD

Powerful sound output

  • Over-ear

  • Grey

The 3m-long cable is ideal for use with headsets

A handy cable length to make it easier for you to move freely around while using your headphones.

Hear what's going on and listen to your DJ style headphone

It is a reversible ear-shell for listening with one ear

The whole ear is covered to optimize sound quality

Full-size earshells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher performance driver.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

26

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

29/03/2017

India

India

Great Audio

Really Amazing Headphones with this price. Other Headphones are bad and little expensive. This Philips Headphones you have the best audio quality ever !!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP2700 Stereo Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP2700 Stereo Headphones

14/11/2014

India

India

This product is great!

I'm using SHP2700 for over 4 years and they still do their job perfectly. Used to walk with them outside most of the time in cold, warm and rainy weather: nothing affected them. The sound is like I bought them yesterday, still great deep bass

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP2700 Stereo Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP2700 Stereo Headphones

03/06/2014

India

India

Excellent product

i use this headphone last 1 month ago,& still that is working perfactly........... i am very happy with this product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP2700 Stereo Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP2700 Stereo Headphones

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