2 year warranty
Discontinued
Quality conversation, customizable design
Philips SHM7110 PC headsets are sleek headsets designed for talking and feature customizable ear cans. They ensure crystal-clear voice transmission and a comfortable headband design that lets you talk for hours.
Switch easily between PC and laptop use with the 2-to-1 adapter.
The 40mm speaker driver is made of a composite mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.
Difference yourself from the rest with the customizable ear cans to your own personal style.
4.3
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
ravisolanki
13/12/2013
India
Superb bass & superb quality sound
Worth to money ..... One of the gr8 product of philips
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHM7110U PC Headset
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHM7110U PC Headset
Whatsay
13/09/2015
India
LOOKS GREAT , Amazing sound
Sound outpoot is magical Bass is good Nicely balanced with Trebble Feels LIght
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHM7110 PC Headset
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHM7110 PC Headset
Kushan20
17/12/2013
India
The advertisement of the product says that it hass explosive bass and stuffs but frankly the bass of this headphones are not upto the mark .
I have used this product, please don't expect much from this a loud sound or good quality bass. The quality of music quality is good, but good for people who listen to music at low pace. Rock solid shape , nice and comfortable. Only compatible with phone - MIC will not work with PC . i believe the prices are very high if you don't get loud music and bass. that any other normal pc headset can provide.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHM7110U PC Headset
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHM7110U PC Headset