2 year warranty
Discontinued
Extra bass
This headband with hi-sensitivity mic delivers balanced sound and extra bass. Customise the ear cans via included patterns or use your own design. It comes with inline mute and volume control .
On-ear
White
You can customize your earcans with any of the 3 earcan patterns included or alternatively you can design your own pattern of choice
Extra soft cushions provide enhanced wearing comfort without feeling hot. The adjustable padded headband ensures a comfortable fit without feeling pressure
Despite being further away from your mouth, the high-sensitivity mini microphone still picks up your voice so others can hear you clearly
4.3
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
ravisolanki
13/12/2013
India
Superb bass & superb quality sound
Worth to money ..... One of the gr8 product of philips
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHM7110U PC Headset
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHM7110U PC Headset
Whatsay
13/09/2015
India
LOOKS GREAT , Amazing sound
Sound outpoot is magical Bass is good Nicely balanced with Trebble Feels LIght
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHM7110 PC Headset
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHM7110 PC Headset
Kushan20
17/12/2013
India
The advertisement of the product says that it hass explosive bass and stuffs but frankly the bass of this headphones are not upto the mark .
I have used this product, please don't expect much from this a loud sound or good quality bass. The quality of music quality is good, but good for people who listen to music at low pace. Rock solid shape , nice and comfortable. Only compatible with phone - MIC will not work with PC . i believe the prices are very high if you don't get loud music and bass. that any other normal pc headset can provide.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHM7110U PC Headset
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHM7110U PC Headset