2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHL3095WT/94
Rich bass
This DJ inspired headphone creates powerful sound and bass. Designed with rotating and soft cushioned earshells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go.
32mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Made to give you the best experience on the go, these DJ monitoring style headphones can be folded away for perfect portability and easy storage.
4.7
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
maddy57
01/06/2016
India
GRAB ON PRODUCT
this is the best of headphones i ever used. i recommend to all , who are looking for quality sound and comfort.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3095WT Headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3095WT Headphones with mic
Samboy
25/05/2016
India
Verified buyer
Great product
the product is great in technical terms but when it comes to fit it falls a teeny weeny bit short . should be more comfortable and must be designed a bit closer to the forehead which is currently bulging away ..... rest a 5 on 5 for this product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3095WT Headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3095WT Headphones with mic
Sween
15/01/2019
India
Good sound
Have been using this set for 2 days now, needed it to block out noise in office.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3095WT Headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3095WT Headphones with mic