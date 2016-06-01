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Discontinued

Headphones with mic

SHL3095WT/94

4.7

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Rich bass

This DJ inspired headphone creates powerful sound and bass. Designed with rotating and soft cushioned earshells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go.

See all benefits

DJ style monitoring headphones with mic

Rich bass

  • 32mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

Adjustable earshells and headband adapts to fit your head

Adjustable earshells and headband adapts to fit your head

1.2m cable for freedom of music enjoyment on the go

1.2m cable for freedom of music enjoyment on the go

compact, fold flat design for easy storage on the go

Made to give you the best experience on the go, these DJ monitoring style headphones can be folded away for perfect portability and easy storage.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

01/06/2016

India

India

GRAB ON PRODUCT

this is the best of headphones i ever used. i recommend to all , who are looking for quality sound and comfort.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3095WT Headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3095WT Headphones with mic

25/05/2016

India

India

Verified buyer

Great product

the product is great in technical terms but when it comes to fit it falls a teeny weeny bit short . should be more comfortable and must be designed a bit closer to the forehead which is currently bulging away ..... rest a 5 on 5 for this product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3095WT Headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3095WT Headphones with mic

15/01/2019

India

India

Good sound

Have been using this set for 2 days now, needed it to block out noise in office.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3095WT Headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3095WT Headphones with mic

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