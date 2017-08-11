2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHL3095BL/94
Rich bass
This DJ inspired headphone creates powerful sound and bass. Designed with rotating and soft cushioned earshells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go.
32mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Closed type acoustics provide good sound isolation, blocking out ambient noise
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
SagarSampat
11/08/2017
India
Best Bass Effect ever
Worth buying, Philips you nailed it, Really very good sound quality and true bass effect, very comfortable as it has very soft cusion. But MRP is wrongly stated on site as it is of Rs. 1299, but I got it for Rs. 1099 today on 11/08/2017. So philips please update the site or refund additional money I paid.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3095BL Headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3095BL Headphones with mic