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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Headphones with mic

SHL3095BL/94

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Rich bass

This DJ inspired headphone creates powerful sound and bass. Designed with rotating and soft cushioned earshells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go.

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DJ style monitoring headphones with mic

Rich bass

  • 32mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

1.2m cable for freedom of music enjoyment on the go

1.2m cable for freedom of music enjoyment on the go

Closed type acoustics provide good sound isolation

Closed type acoustics provide good sound isolation

Closed type acoustics provide good sound isolation, blocking out ambient noise

Adjustable earshells and headband adapts to fit your head

Adjustable earshells and headband adapts to fit your head

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

11/08/2017

India

India

Best Bass Effect ever

Worth buying, Philips you nailed it, Really very good sound quality and true bass effect, very comfortable as it has very soft cusion. But MRP is wrongly stated on site as it is of Rs. 1299, but I got it for Rs. 1099 today on 11/08/2017. So philips please update the site or refund additional money I paid.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3095BL Headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3095BL Headphones with mic

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