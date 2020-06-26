2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHL3095BK/94
Rich bass
This DJ inspired headphone creates powerful sound and bass. Designed with rotating and soft cushioned earshells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go.
32mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
32mm high-powered drivers deliver clear, detailed and natural sound.
4.0
of 5
3
Reviews
Flutter
26/06/2020
India
This Headphones Delivered What I Was Looking For !
This Headphones deliver the highest level of clarity at this price point and the Bass is neither boomy nor very flat, It's adequate enough to listen for long hours. The overall sound is very balanced and delivers Rich Audio as claimed in the Box. The only thing that could have been better is the length of the wire which is I think is a little too short but long enough to suffice my minimum needs. Bottom Line- If you are looking for a pair of Headphones which are well balanced with good sound clarity, then this is the product I would recommend.
Pros
Sound Clarity and Good Sound Staging !
Cons
Length of the wire could have been a bit longer.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3095BK Headphones with mic
Date of Use 2020-05-26
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3095BK Headphones with mic
Date of Use 2020-05-26
pavanflash
16/01/2017
India
Very worthable
Product is very good. for even long listen users, i suggest to buy. music is very clear with bass
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3095BK Headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3095BK Headphones with mic
Yogeshyg
29/10/2017
India
Average performance nothing to talk
Average performance dond expect from this product. Nothing to talk thats all
This review was made for SHL3095BK Headphones with mic
This review was made for SHL3095BK Headphones with mic