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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Headphones with mic

SHL3095BK/94

4

| (3) Reviews

Rich bass

This DJ inspired headphone creates powerful sound and bass. Designed with rotating and soft cushioned earshells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go.

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DJ style monitoring headphones with mic

Rich bass

  • 32mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

1.2m cable for freedom of music enjoyment on the go

1.2m cable for freedom of music enjoyment on the go

Adjustable earshells and headband adapts to fit your head

Adjustable earshells and headband adapts to fit your head

32mm speaker drivers for powerful and dynamic sound

32mm speaker drivers for powerful and dynamic sound

32mm high-powered drivers deliver clear, detailed and natural sound.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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4.0

of 5

3

Reviews

2
1

26/06/2020

India

India

This Headphones Delivered What I Was Looking For !

This Headphones deliver the highest level of clarity at this price point and the Bass is neither boomy nor very flat, It's adequate enough to listen for long hours. The overall sound is very balanced and delivers Rich Audio as claimed in the Box. The only thing that could have been better is the length of the wire which is I think is a little too short but long enough to suffice my minimum needs. Bottom Line- If you are looking for a pair of Headphones which are well balanced with good sound clarity, then this is the product I would recommend.

Pros

Sound Clarity and Good Sound Staging !

Cons

Length of the wire could have been a bit longer.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3095BK Headphones with mic

Date of Use 2020-05-26

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3095BK Headphones with mic

Date of Use 2020-05-26

16/01/2017

India

India

Very worthable

Product is very good. for even long listen users, i suggest to buy. music is very clear with bass

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3095BK Headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3095BK Headphones with mic

29/10/2017

India

India

Average performance nothing to talk

Average performance dond expect from this product. Nothing to talk thats all

This review was made for SHL3095BK Headphones with mic

This review was made for SHL3095BK Headphones with mic

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