2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHL3000RD/00
Powerful sound
It provides you powerful sound and bass. Thanks to the 1000mW power handling capacity and 32mm neodymium drivers. Designed together with the rotational soft cushioned earshells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go.
DJ monitor style
Red
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
4.7
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
abhishetty
13/12/2014
India
good
it is very good .the material is also good.it fits perfect.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3000RD Headband headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3000RD Headband headphones
Siddy
12/10/2014
India
Good Bass Output
This has got wonderful Bass output, the best for its price range.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3000RD Headband headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3000RD Headband headphones
DurgeshTiwari86
12/10/2015
India
very good product
i have use and recommend it for others. Essy to use and attractive .
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3000RD Headband headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3000RD Headband headphones