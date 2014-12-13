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Discontinued

Headband headphones

SHL3000RD/00

4.7

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Powerful sound

It provides you powerful sound and bass. Thanks to the 1000mW power handling capacity and 32mm neodymium drivers. Designed together with the rotational soft cushioned earshells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go.

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with DJ monitoring style

Powerful sound

  • DJ monitor style

  • Red

Adjustable earshells and headband fits the shape of any head

Adjustable earshells and headband fits the shape of any head

A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

32mm speaker driver delivers powerful and dynamic sound

32mm speaker driver delivers powerful and dynamic sound

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

13/12/2014

India

India

good

it is very good .the material is also good.it fits perfect.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3000RD Headband headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3000RD Headband headphones

12/10/2014

India

India

Good Bass Output

This has got wonderful Bass output, the best for its price range.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3000RD Headband headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3000RD Headband headphones

12/10/2015

India

India

very good product

i have use and recommend it for others. Essy to use and attractive .

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3000RD Headband headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3000RD Headband headphones

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