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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Headband headphones

SHL3000BL/00

4.8

| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Powerful sound

This Philips SHL3000 headphone provides you powerful sound and bass. Designed together with the rotational soft cushioned earshells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go.

See all benefits

Headphones with DJ monitoring style

Powerful sound

  • DJ monitor style

  • Blue

A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

Closed type acoustic provide good sound isolation

Closed type acoustic of these Philips headphones provide good sound isolation.

Flat foldable for you easy to carry on the go

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

07/04/2017

India

India

Provides great music experience.

Using this product for the last one year and I feel this is simply an awesome product from Philips.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3000BL Headband headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3000BL Headband headphones

01/02/2016

India

India

Verified buyer

PHILIPS MEANS NO 2nd OPINION..............

I know PHILIPS products from more than three decades & I love philips products, especially Audio Engineering of PHILIPS is matchless. keep it up

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3000BL Headband headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3000BL Headband headphones

12/10/2015

India

India

long lasting headset ever

The product is really good . The bass effect is good.Overall it is a good deal.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3000BL Headband headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3000BL Headband headphones

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