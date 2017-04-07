2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHL3000BL/00
Powerful sound
This Philips SHL3000 headphone provides you powerful sound and bass. Designed together with the rotational soft cushioned earshells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go.
DJ monitor style
Blue
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
Closed type acoustic of these Philips headphones provide good sound isolation.
4.8
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Amal535
07/04/2017
India
Provides great music experience.
Using this product for the last one year and I feel this is simply an awesome product from Philips.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3000BL Headband headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3000BL Headband headphones
kkPrem
01/02/2016
India
Verified buyer
PHILIPS MEANS NO 2nd OPINION..............
I know PHILIPS products from more than three decades & I love philips products, especially Audio Engineering of PHILIPS is matchless. keep it up
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3000BL Headband headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3000BL Headband headphones
chaitu319
12/10/2015
India
long lasting headset ever
The product is really good . The bass effect is good.Overall it is a good deal.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3000BL Headband headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3000BL Headband headphones