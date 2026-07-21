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2 year warranty

All series

1000 series In ear headphones with mic

Discontinued

Support

1000 seriesIn ear headphones with mic

SHE2405BL/00

1000 series In ear headphones with mic

Discontinued

Go to shop

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Pink-purple
Pink-purple
White
White

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Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet - English

  • PDF file, 283.8 kB
  • 21 July 2026

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