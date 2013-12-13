My girfriend bought me these headphones for Christmas, and they costed her around 65$ here in local store in Croatia. Summary - waste of money. Wireless is just something that it is not solved properly. Interference is inevitable, the noise in the headphones you can hear all the time. Ye i know the tips like: lower your sound and it is gonna be ok" or "place the station here and there bla bla"... nonsenses. In the description it is said: "No more hassles with the cables, you can feel free to move around at home for music enjoyment. " I really do not understand this. You receive the station with the wire for charging the headphones batteries, you get the cable from station to connect to the computer plus you get the wire from station which need to be plugged to the power supply. Normal headphones have 1 cable to connect to the computer. Unfortunately I throw the box of the headphones althougt I have the bill so now I can not return them.