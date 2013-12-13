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Discontinued

Wireless HiFi Headphone

SHC5100/10

3

| (3) Reviews

Wireless freedom

No more hassles with the cables, you can feel free to move around at home for music enjoyment. With the rechargeable and lightweight design of these Philips SHC5100/10 headphones, you don’t need to bother for long wearing time.

See all benefits

Fully rechargeble wireless headphones

Wireless freedom

  • Over-ear

Self-adjusting inner headband

Typically headphones worn outdoors are adjustable by sliding an extendable headband into position. This can be cumbersome as it usually has to be done every time you use it. Get your music fix faster and easier with these heapdhones' flexible, self-adjusting inner headband. It will automatically adjust to your head's shape and size.

32mm speaker driver delivers high performance sound

The 32 mm speaker driver is a compact yet powerful element for delivering non-distorted sound with any given input power.

FM Wireless transmission for freedom of movement

With high frequency FM wireless transmission, which can even pass through walls, you can even listen to your music when you're in another room.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

3

Reviews

5
3
2

13/12/2013

India

India

Great features

THE BEST FRIEND OF MUSIC LOVERS IS THE PHILIPS HIFI WIRELESS HEADPHONE. IT LOOKS COOL ADDING THE ALL IMPORTANT GLAMOUR QUOTIENT. THE QUALITY OF THE SOUND IS REALLY AWESOME AND WITHOUT ANY OTHER DISTURBANCES. PRICE, HOWEVER, CAN BE RETHOUGHT.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone

13/12/2012

India

India

battery is nickel hydride ...Lithium ion battery was preferable ...

Sound production is vivid ... clearly company has done lot of homework..however design bit is not so eye catching...earpads doesnot perform well it neither har form nor functionality urethene pads is not there and adaptor is suseptible to accidental damage

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone

12/01/2018

India

India

worst gift ever

My girfriend bought me these headphones for Christmas, and they costed her around 65$ here in local store in Croatia. Summary - waste of money. Wireless is just something that it is not solved properly. Interference is inevitable, the noise in the headphones you can hear all the time. Ye i know the tips like: lower your sound and it is gonna be ok" or "place the station here and there bla bla"... nonsenses. In the description it is said: "No more hassles with the cables, you can feel free to move around at home for music enjoyment. " I really do not understand this. You receive the station with the wire for charging the headphones batteries, you get the cable from station to connect to the computer plus you get the wire from station which need to be plugged to the power supply. Normal headphones have 1 cable to connect to the computer. Unfortunately I throw the box of the headphones althougt I have the bill so now I can not return them.

This review was made for SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone

This review was made for SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone

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