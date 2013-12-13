2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHC5100/10
Wireless freedom
No more hassles with the cables, you can feel free to move around at home for music enjoyment. With the rechargeable and lightweight design of these Philips SHC5100/10 headphones, you don’t need to bother for long wearing time.
Over-ear
Typically headphones worn outdoors are adjustable by sliding an extendable headband into position. This can be cumbersome as it usually has to be done every time you use it. Get your music fix faster and easier with these heapdhones' flexible, self-adjusting inner headband. It will automatically adjust to your head's shape and size.
The 32 mm speaker driver is a compact yet powerful element for delivering non-distorted sound with any given input power.
With high frequency FM wireless transmission, which can even pass through walls, you can even listen to your music when you're in another room.
3.0
of 5
3
Reviews
mahim
13/12/2013
India
Great features
THE BEST FRIEND OF MUSIC LOVERS IS THE PHILIPS HIFI WIRELESS HEADPHONE. IT LOOKS COOL ADDING THE ALL IMPORTANT GLAMOUR QUOTIENT. THE QUALITY OF THE SOUND IS REALLY AWESOME AND WITHOUT ANY OTHER DISTURBANCES. PRICE, HOWEVER, CAN BE RETHOUGHT.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone
NiTiSh007
13/12/2012
India
battery is nickel hydride ...Lithium ion battery was preferable ...
Sound production is vivid ... clearly company has done lot of homework..however design bit is not so eye catching...earpads doesnot perform well it neither har form nor functionality urethene pads is not there and adaptor is suseptible to accidental damage
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone
unlucky
12/01/2018
India
worst gift ever
My girfriend bought me these headphones for Christmas, and they costed her around 65$ here in local store in Croatia. Summary - waste of money. Wireless is just something that it is not solved properly. Interference is inevitable, the noise in the headphones you can hear all the time. Ye i know the tips like: lower your sound and it is gonna be ok" or "place the station here and there bla bla"... nonsenses. In the description it is said: "No more hassles with the cables, you can feel free to move around at home for music enjoyment. " I really do not understand this. You receive the station with the wire for charging the headphones batteries, you get the cable from station to connect to the computer plus you get the wire from station which need to be plugged to the power supply. Normal headphones have 1 cable to connect to the computer. Unfortunately I throw the box of the headphones althougt I have the bill so now I can not return them.
This review was made for SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone
This review was made for SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone