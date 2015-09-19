2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHC1300/10
Wireless convenience with infrared transmission
These full-size infrared cordless headphones combine quality and convenience for either TV or music enjoyment in your home.
32mm drivers/closed-back
Over-ear
Using very high frequency modulation(RF) for the transmission link ensures sharp clear reception.
The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.
2.9
of 5
16
Reviews
IMMZ
19/09/2015
India
I AM VERY MUCH SATISFIED
I BOUGHT THIS PRODUCT IN 2011 & ITS WORK VERY WELL
This review was made for SHC1300 Wireless hi-fi headphones
This review was made for SHC1300 Wireless hi-fi headphones
Amitraj
16/04/2013
India
Verified buyer
Product is so good
Product is good looking,easy to use but signals are not so strong
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC1300 Wireless hi-fi headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC1300 Wireless hi-fi headphones
EAlex
11/07/2018
India
Verified buyer
It's the only available wireless headphone for TV viewing at this price range
The headphone cover is a bit hard and your ears can start to hurt after a long time of usage. But the sound is decent, the wireless reception is good and at this price, you won't get any other wireless headphone.. HOWEVER, the product I ordered online was defective, the replacement was also defective. Finally, I took it to the service centre and they replaced a component. So manufacturing is a problem, but service centre is excellent.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC1300 Wireless hi-fi headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC1300 Wireless hi-fi headphones
Batteries not included