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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Bluetooth® mono headset

SHB1703D/97

Crystal clear talk

Talk and Music with Voice Alert, Voice command and Supporting multiple devices

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With 2 USB Car charger

Crystal clear talk

  • In-ear

  • Black

Clear, echo free calls

Enjoy clear, echo free calls with the headsets' highly sensitive microphone and smart acoustic design.

Bluetooth enabled wireless handsfree talking

Using your cellphone without a headset can be inconvenient and unsafe. In many locations it is also illegal while driving. Wired handsfree kits add the hassle of a cable. A Bluetooth headset replaces the cable with a short range wireless Bluetooth connection, so your hands are free and your freedom to move is not hampered by a cable. Because the transmitted energy close to your head is much lower than that radiated from your mobile phone Bluetooth also decreases potential risks associated with cellphone radiation.

Wireless call management

Manage your call without using your mobile phone. This includes call aceptance, rejection, voice dial and redial. Voice dial and redial have to be supported by your mobile phone.

Technical Specifications

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