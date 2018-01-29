2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHB1624/97
Crystal clear calls & comfortable & secure fit
Enjoy comfortable calls from this light and securely fitting headset with a soft gel earbud. Enjoy audiobooks or background music while still keeping an ear ooff n your surroundings. With Bluetooth audio streaming support.
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Enjoy clear, echo free calls with the headsets' highly sensitive microphone and smart acoustic design.
Using your cellphone without a headset can be inconvenient and unsafe. In many locations it is also illegal while driving. Wired handsfree kits add the hassle of a cable. A Bluetooth headset replaces the cable with a short range wireless Bluetooth connection, so your hands are free and your freedom to move is not hampered by a cable. Because the transmitted energy close to your head is much lower than that radiated from your mobile phone Bluetooth also decreases potential risks associated with cellphone radiation.
Bluetooth is a cable replacement technology. Bluetooth is a global standard, so Bluetooth devices of different manufacturers can interoperate using shared Bluetooth profiles. HSP (Handset Profile) and HFP (Handsfree Profile) are the profiles required for typical Bluetooth headset operations. If your mobile phone is compliant to HSP or HFP (like virtually any Bluetooth enabled phone) this headset will work with it. The Bluetooth word mark and logos are owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V. is under license.
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