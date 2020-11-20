2 year warranty
Discontinued
Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
Our Anti-colic bottle is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort, while also minimizing feeding interruptions. With its integrated anti-colic valve, air is vented away from the baby's tummy.
2 Bottles
9oz/260ml
Slow flow teat
1m+
Our anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort. As your baby feeds, the valve integrated into the teat flexes to allow air into the bottle to prevent vacuum build up and vents it towards the back of the bottle. It keeps air in the bottle and away from baby’s tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort.
Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle reduces fussing. Babies fed with Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles experienced 60% less fussing at night, than babies fed with a competitor’s anti-colic bottle.*
The teat shape allows secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevents teat collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.
5.0
of 5
74
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Prema2000
20/11/2020
India
Amezing product
This is really very Good quality product. I love to give my baby this Philips Avent Anti- colic baby bottle. It's also perfect in shape and size my baby fells easy to handle by own with their little hands. I suggest to buy once for your kids.
Pros
Perfect size and shape
Cons
Nothing
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF813/20 Anti-colic baby bottle
Date of Use 2020-05-20
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF813/20 Anti-colic baby bottle
Date of Use 2020-05-20
Supriya
16/11/2020
India
Very good product
Rally like the product ..the shape of the Bootle is to good and size is also good enough for baby feeding .nice bottle easy to handle and clean.and even good to carry.
Pros
Smell free and good size and shape
Cons
Na
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF813/20 Anti-colic baby bottle
Date of Use 2019-10-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF813/20 Anti-colic baby bottle
Date of Use 2019-10-16
PREETHI R
28/10/2020
India
Awesome Quality
Awesome build quality and unique design which gives enough grip. After using this colic problem really reduced. Made of BPA another important feature which puts this product in leading. Worth for price paying.
Pros
Reduce Colic
Cons
Nothing
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF813/20 Anti-colic baby bottle
Date of Use 2019-09-28
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF813/20 Anti-colic baby bottle
Date of Use 2019-09-28
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed less colic, and significantly less fussing at night compared to babies fed with another competitor bottle.
Teat design proven to prevent teat collapse and associated air ingestion and feeding interruptions.
What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.