2 year warranty
Discontinued
Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
Our Anti-colic bottle is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort, while also minimizing feeding interruptions. With its integrated anti-colic valve, air is vented away from the baby's tummy.
2 Bottles
4oz/125ml
Newborn flow teat
0m+
Our anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort. As your baby feeds, the valve integrated into the teat flexes to allow air into the bottle to prevent vacuum build up and vents it towards the back of the bottle. It keeps air in the bottle and away from baby’s tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort.
Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle reduces fussing. Babies fed with Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles experienced 60% less fussing at night, than babies fed with a competitor’s anti-colic bottle.*
The teat shape allows secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevents teat collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.
5.0
of 5
57
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
neelam5423
23/01/2021
India
Good Quality
Easy to clean Easy to use Easy to take away Easy to carry
Pros
N
Cons
N
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF810/10 Anti-colic baby bottle
Date of Use 2019-12-23
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF810/10 Anti-colic baby bottle
Date of Use 2019-12-23
RavinaSavaliya
21/01/2021
India
Quality product
My baby loves to sip milk from this bottle. All credit goes to Its teat design... Proven to reduce colic and fussing. This bottle is BPA free and made from best plastic materials .This bottle is very easy for cleaning.If talking about the price then it is the best product in valuable price .love this brand and bottles both .Very highly recommended
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF810/10 Anti-colic baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF810/10 Anti-colic baby bottle
Nivedita 5452
21/01/2021
India
Philips bottle
Baby feeding bottle by Philips.Its an amazing quality product by Philips. Plastic quality is pretty good.it is quite decent in look.The quantity acc to 1-2 year old child i.e its just Perfect. Even my naphew likes a lot.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF810/10 Anti-colic baby bottle
Date of Use 2020-09-21
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF810/10 Anti-colic baby bottle
Date of Use 2020-09-21
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed less colic, and significantly less fussing at night compared to babies fed with another competitor bottle.
Teat design proven to prevent teat collapse and associated air ingestion and feeding interruptions.
What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.