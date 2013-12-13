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Discontinued

Philips AventDigital Steam Sterilizer

SCF276/41

4

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Always ready when you are

The Philips Avent Digital Steam Sterilizer works quickly and continuously, keeping contents sterile until you need them, giving you more time to get on with your day.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Advanced technology for 24 hour sterilization

Always ready when you are

  • 220-240V

Advanced digital display and sound alerts

Advanced digital display and sound alerts

The display and sound alerts tell you when sterilization is complete and how long items will remain sterile. The display also lets you know when you have filled the sterilizer with too little or too much water, so you can always be sure that sterilizing has been completed accurately and reliably.

Contents are sterile and ready to use in approx. 6 min.

Contents are sterile and ready to use in approx. 6 min.

The advantage of steam sterilization is that it is much quicker (and safer) than the traditional method of boiling bottles in a pan on the stove. The Digital Sterilizer takes as little as 6 minutes to sterilize a full load of 6 bottles, nipples, and dome caps.

Just add water, load, and select the mode

Just add water, load, and select the mode

Aside from its advanced functionality, the Digital Sterilizer is simple and straightforward to use. Just add water, load the sterilizer with your bottles, breast pump, or accessories, and select the mode. Mode 1 lets you run a single sterilizing cycle, which is useful when you want to take all the items out in one go. Mode 2 is for 24 hour sterilizing, which is very convenient when you want to leave the items in the sterilizer overnight or when you want to take out only one bottle for every feed. No matter what your routine will be, this sterilizer will make the daily sterilizing chore easier.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

13/12/2013

India

India

Overall good product. A must but for all new mothers

Like all new mothers even I make sure that my baby's feeding bottles are clean and sterilized.Being alone all day taking care of my baby it was very difficult to wash the bottle then sterilize it myself.After buying this product I must say its really a great helping hand for me.Its totally worth it and I definitely recommend this to all new mothers.Its just that cleaning it if by mistake any thing spills inside is a bit of a problem.Also its a bit bulky to carry when I go out.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF276/41 Digital Steam Sterilizer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF276/41 Digital Steam Sterilizer

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. Bottle not included with this product