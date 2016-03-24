2 year warranty
Discontinued
SBM130ORG/00
Your all-in-one portable speaker
Enjoy listening to music from the Philips all-in-one portable speaker. Play your favorite tunes via USB/ MicroSD card/aux-in connectivity. The wOOx™ technology speaker is compact and comes with rechargeable battery and multiple colors.
Orange
USB
Simply load the USB or MicroSD card with the desired content, plug it into your player - and never have to worry about running out of entertainment choices again.
4.0
of 5
6
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
bamsafe
24/03/2016
India
Nothing better than this
Superb performance from such a small handy device Nothing can be better than this. Outstanding battery Life. A little problem in choosing a folder to play.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SBM130ORG Portable speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SBM130ORG Portable speaker
devkul03
05/09/2014
India
Exellent
Battery charging time is too much but backup period is less.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SBM130ORG Portable speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SBM130ORG Portable speaker
VIVEKSAXENA
10/06/2018
India
Verified buyer
Great: All in one
Product is wonderful. Its very impressive but very less service support. Philips should have more service centres or should have collected the faulty part from home to ease customer.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SBM130ORG Portable speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SBM130ORG Portable speaker