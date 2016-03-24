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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Portable speaker

SBM130ORG/00

4

| (6) Reviews | 83% recommend this product

Your all-in-one portable speaker

Enjoy listening to music from the Philips all-in-one portable speaker. Play your favorite tunes via USB/ MicroSD card/aux-in connectivity. The wOOx™ technology speaker is compact and comes with rechargeable battery and multiple colors.

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Your all-in-one portable speaker

  • Orange

  • USB

Easy playback from USB/MicroSD Card

Simply load the USB or MicroSD card with the desired content, plug it into your player - and never have to worry about running out of entertainment choices again.

Built-in rechargeable battery

Compact and mobile

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

6

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

3
1

24/03/2016

India

India

Nothing better than this

Superb performance from such a small handy device Nothing can be better than this. Outstanding battery Life. A little problem in choosing a folder to play.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SBM130ORG Portable speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SBM130ORG Portable speaker

05/09/2014

India

India

Exellent

Battery charging time is too much but backup period is less.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SBM130ORG Portable speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SBM130ORG Portable speaker

10/06/2018

India

India

Verified buyer

Great: All in one

Product is wonderful. Its very impressive but very less service support. Philips should have more service centres or should have collected the faulty part from home to ease customer.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SBM130ORG Portable speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SBM130ORG Portable speaker

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