2 year warranty
Discontinued
SBM130BLU/00
Your all-in-one portable speaker
Enjoy listening to music from the Philips all-in-one portable speaker. Play your favorite tunes via USB/ MicroSD card/aux-in connectivity. The wOOx™ technology speaker is compact and comes with rechargeable battery and multiple colors.
Blue
USB
Simply load the USB or MicroSD card with the desired content, plug it into your player - and never have to worry about running out of entertainment choices again.
Digital Radio is, on top of FM analog transmission, a new way of broadcasting radio via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear, crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can be find. With digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no returning on the move.
3.3
of 5
3
Reviews
bamsafe
04/06/2019
India
Excellent product
I use it since 2013 ie 6 full years. Philips makes sturdy and reliable products. The sound booms with full clarity. But now I find the battery backup has gone down to 3.5 hours. I think it needs a replacement battery otherwise the product is absolutely fine. I strongly recommend it. Where to get genuine battery replacement is problem.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SBM130BLU Portable speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SBM130BLU Portable speaker
Pravin5
21/06/2015
India
battery performance s worst
battery does not stand for long time.it can play musics only from 30 to 45 minutes.can u help me regarding this
This review was made for SBM130BLU Portable speaker
This review was made for SBM130BLU Portable speaker
UBG75
04/10/2014
India
Verified buyer
Philips speaker not functional within 3wks of purchase.
The Philips speaker which I had bought on August 12, 2014 went out of order within 3wks . Initially the system would take about 3hrs for a full charge and would play for 6 hours approximately. But gradually this decreased and finally within three wks the speaker was not getting charged at all. The whole thing went dead within 3wks of purchase.
This review was made for SBM130BLU Portable speaker
This review was made for SBM130BLU Portable speaker