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Discontinued

Portable speaker

SBM130BLU/00

3.3

| (3) Reviews

Your all-in-one portable speaker

Enjoy listening to music from the Philips all-in-one portable speaker. Play your favorite tunes via USB/ MicroSD card/aux-in connectivity. The wOOx™ technology speaker is compact and comes with rechargeable battery and multiple colors.

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Your all-in-one portable speaker

  • Blue

  • USB

Easy playback from USB/MicroSD Card

Simply load the USB or MicroSD card with the desired content, plug it into your player - and never have to worry about running out of entertainment choices again.

Built-in Digital FM radio

Digital Radio is, on top of FM analog transmission, a new way of broadcasting radio via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear, crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can be find. With digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no returning on the move.

AUX-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

3

Reviews

4
1

04/06/2019

India

India

Excellent product

I use it since 2013 ie 6 full years. Philips makes sturdy and reliable products. The sound booms with full clarity. But now I find the battery backup has gone down to 3.5 hours. I think it needs a replacement battery otherwise the product is absolutely fine. I strongly recommend it. Where to get genuine battery replacement is problem.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SBM130BLU Portable speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SBM130BLU Portable speaker

21/06/2015

India

India

battery performance s worst

battery does not stand for long time.it can play musics only from 30 to 45 minutes.can u help me regarding this

This review was made for SBM130BLU Portable speaker

This review was made for SBM130BLU Portable speaker

04/10/2014

India

India

Verified buyer

Philips speaker not functional within 3wks of purchase.

The Philips speaker which I had bought on August 12, 2014 went out of order within 3wks . Initially the system would take about 3hrs for a full charge and would play for 6 hours approximately. But gradually this decreased and finally within three wks the speaker was not getting charged at all. The whole thing went dead within 3wks of purchase.

This review was made for SBM130BLU Portable speaker

This review was made for SBM130BLU Portable speaker

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