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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Portable speaker

SBM100GRY/00

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Your all-in-one portable speaker

Enjoy listening to music from the Philips all-in-one portable speaker. Play your favorite tunes via MicroSD card/aux-in connectivity. The wOOx™ technology speaker is compact and comes with rechargeable battery and multiple colors.

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Your all-in-one portable speaker

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1.5W RMS output power

This system has 1.5W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

Compact and mobile

Built-in rechargeable battery

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

13/04/2014

India

India

Simple to use and simply THE BEST

1. Simple to Use. 2. Best Battery life 3. Cheap 4. Portable. 5. Very useful in wide variety of scenarios 6. Some use cases a. For Elders, to hear without earphone b. For school/college students to hear c. For anyone else to hear. 7. This is like - Kindle for Reading, for hearing music/any good speech.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SBM100GRY Portable speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SBM100GRY Portable speaker

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