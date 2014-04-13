2 year warranty
Discontinued
SBM100GRY/00
Your all-in-one portable speaker
Enjoy listening to music from the Philips all-in-one portable speaker. Play your favorite tunes via MicroSD card/aux-in connectivity. The wOOx™ technology speaker is compact and comes with rechargeable battery and multiple colors.
Grey
This system has 1.5W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Mani0000
13/04/2014
India
Simple to use and simply THE BEST
1. Simple to Use. 2. Best Battery life 3. Cheap 4. Portable. 5. Very useful in wide variety of scenarios 6. Some use cases a. For Elders, to hear without earphone b. For school/college students to hear c. For anyone else to hear. 7. This is like - Kindle for Reading, for hearing music/any good speech.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SBM100GRY Portable speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SBM100GRY Portable speaker