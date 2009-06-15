2 year warranty
Discontinued
SBD7000/10
Rock n roll
Enjoy music and movies on your iPhone with the SBD7000. Simply rotate the dock to watch video and the speakers simultaneously switch for optimum stereo sound. Mobile phone shielding technology gives static free sound.
Power your speakers with an AC adaptor to enjoy music at home
Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier takes an analog signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies the signal digitally. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to give the final output. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. In addition, Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier has greater than 90% efficiency compared to traditional AB amplifiers. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.
Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.
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